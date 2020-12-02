Rural healthcare doctor expands on difficulties of COVID-19 response as cases rise

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Doctors are speaking more on the struggles of rural hospitals dealing with COVID-19.

At Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri they said one of the biggest challenges right now is finding places for patients to go so they can help more incoming people.

You might think that most of the fight is at the emergency room, but doctors said some of that fight is happening over the phone finding places for those patients to go.

"It makes it a little problematic in that we don't have all the facilities we need and we try to transfer out to where we can," said Scotland County Hospital Emergency Room Physician Dr. Neil Hoyal.

He said a lot of is day is spent on the phone, calling various hospitals asking to transfer his patients to manage that limited space.

"For example, I tried to call blessing earlier today and therefore up, at least for the kind of patient that we have, and so is the university and so is Boone hospital so everybody's full so we're kind of relying on our own skills here at this point," said Dr. Hoyal.

He said another way to make room at their 25 bed hospital is sending patients home, potentially with oxygen assistance, and have them call back if their condition gets worse.

"So we can send a certain proportion of people home. Otherwise, people need to be admitted if their oxygen levels are too low," said Dr. Hoyal.

He said the other issue is staffing, but overall, he said they're holding up and hoping that once the vaccine comes into play, things start to get better.

"The hospitals doing well. We're, we're taking care of people the best way they, they need to be taken care of. We're going to treat people like we'd like to be treated ourselves," said Dr. Hoyal.

He said if you're having a medical emergency don't hesitate to reach out so they can figure out how to get you help.