San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has banned all tobacco smoking inside apartments, citing concerns about secondhand smoke. But lighting up a joint inside? That’s still allowed. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to approve the ordinance making San Francisco the largest city in the country to ban tobacco smoking inside apartments. The original proposal sought to ban residents from smoking marijuana in their apartments. But supervisors voted to exclude marijuana after cannabis activists said the law would take away their only legal place to smoke. It’s illegal under state law to smoke cannabis in public places.