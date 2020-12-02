San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill added to US roster

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said Tuesday that Yueill was awaiting clearing of coronavirus testing protocols and would join training after he cleared. The 23-year-old Yueill made his U.S. debut against Jamaica in a June 2019 exhibition and has seven international appearances. His addition increases the roster to 23 players. Orlando midfielder Andrés Perea was added Tuesday after Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived.