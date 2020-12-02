SEC nearing finish line in fragile, virus-disrupted season

South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo wasn’t sure who this college football season would. But it wasn’t this. The Gamecocks and Kentucky look to finish their Southeastern Conference 10-game season this week. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of wild swings as COVID-19 has hit the SEC’s all-conference football plans heading into the final month of play. But Bobo was skeptical any SEC team would make it this far in the fragile season without regular stoppages. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey believes his league’s decision-making and planning this summer helped navigate the virus-related disruptions.