South Dakota St tops Iowa St for 2nd time in program history

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 23 points, making five 3-pointers, Baylor Scheierman had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and South Dakota State beat Iowa State 71-68 for the program’s eighth victory over a Power Five team. SDSU led by at least nine points for the first 14 minutes of the second half before Iowa State got as close as 67-66 with 21.5 seconds left on two free throws by Javan Johnson. But the Cyclones turned it over on their next possession, and Scheierman and Alex Arians combined to make four straight free throws to seal it. Solomon Young led Iowa State (1-1) with 24 points.