Staying Mostly Dry for Thursday

Dry air remained in place for much of the day Wednesday. This allowed temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 40's. A low pressure system will slide to the South of the Tri-States Thursday. The dry air mass over the region should keep the bulk of the precipitation to the south. However, an isolated flurry or sprinkle cannot be ruled out for Pike, Monroe and Ralls counties. The rest of the Tri-States will likely see sunshine or scattered clouds Thursday. This will once again allow temps to reach the mid to upper 40's.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures remain through the start of the weekend. A weak cold front will swoop in from the North Saturday night, causing temps on Sunday and Monday to stay in the lower 40's. Continued sunshine next week however, along with southerly winds, will help temps recover next Tuesday and Wednesday closer to 50 degrees.