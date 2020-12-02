Survey finds race- and sex-based harassment ‘common’ at FEMA

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a quarter of employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency say they have been harassed or discriminated against based on their gender or race. That’s according to a survey released Wednesday as part of the fallout from allegations of sexual harassment by a senior official at the agency. The survey by the RAND Corp. found that such civil rights violations were “common” at FEMA, reported by about 29% of the employees surveyed last year. FEMA requested the survey as part of its response to an internal report that found that the former head of the agency’s personnel office had improper sexual relationships with subordinates and created a “toxic” work environment.