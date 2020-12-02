Tad Brenner sworn in as 8th Judicial Circuit Judge

QUINCY (WGEM) -- This year's swearing-in of 8th Judicial Circuit Judge Tad Brenner looked different due to COVID-19.

The presentation usually takes place in front of a full courtroom.

But, this year it took place in a courtroom with only close family and judicial personnel.

Tad Brenner is a sixth generation Quincy native, who graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1980.

Brenner has spent the past years managing his private practice, but said his background will help him excel on the bench.

“I think that type of background will serve the citizens and voters, very well as I take the bench. I am truly honored by this opportunity and I look forward to serving the people," Brenner said.

Brenner said he is ready to get to work.

“Initially I will have some assignments here locally in Adams County. My background has been civil litigation, usually complex legal issues. Hopefully, that is something that I can serve the entire circuit with my background," Brenner said.