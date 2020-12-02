Temperatures More Seasonable

It's another brisk start to the day on this Wednesday as temperatures are starting off in the upper teens to upper 20s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Another morning where you'll probably want to opt for the heavier jacket and maybe warm up your car. We're waking up to mainly sunny skies, with just some high clouds near by. Through the day, those higher clouds will continue to build into the area. So mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy later in the afternoon. Temperatures will end up warmer than they have been over the past couple of days, in the mid 40s. Through the overnight hours, we'll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We are still paying close attention to the low pressure system which it stationed to our southwest. Through the day on Wednesday, this low will gradually move east/northeastward towards southern Missouri. As it does so, it will gradually be weakening. Models were originally showing the chance of some rain showers or a rain/snow mix over portions of the Tri-States. However, that is looking less and less likely now. Most of the precipitation will fall near St. Louis and further south. I can't rule out some light sprinkles or some flurries for Monroe and Ralls County in Missouri and Pike County in Illinois. However, most of us will stay dry. As for clouds, the northern tier will be mostly sunny, the central section of the Tri-States will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The southern tier will have the most clouds as they'll be partly sunny. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s.