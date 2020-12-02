Virus rules prompt restaurant closures in Missouri cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials in Kansas City and St. Louis County are facing pushback after shutting down some bars and restaurants in recent days. The officials say the businesses violated coronavirus-related restrictions. And a Kansas City bar owner is seeking a court order to overturn a requirement that bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m. St. Louis County health inspectors closed four businesses on Tuesday for violating a ban against inside services at restaurants and bars. The Kansas City health department closed five businesses over the Thanksgiving holiday — four for violating the 10 p.m. curfew and a fifth for hosting a large gathering.