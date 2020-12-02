WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 1) Paris Coyotes Set To Play Host To South Shelby On The MSHSAA Girls Hardwood Tonight And The Lady Tigers Of Mizzou Get Benched Due To COVID-19 In The SEC

The Lady Coyotes of Paris High School are ready to open their 2020-21 season on the prep hardwood tonight. PHS will play host to the Lady Birds of South Shelby. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes has a preview and a scouting report on the Lady Coyotes. Garrett went 1-On-1 with Lady Coyotes head coach Garrett Thomas and learned that after having their first game postponed, PHS is ready to go this evening with a young team and a few new faces on the roster. We'll have the story.

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians of Clark County High weren't able to hit the court this evening in basketball tournament action as scheduled. We'll have an update.

On the college hardwood in Columbia, the Lady Tigers of Mizzou have had to make a schedule adjustment due to COVID-19. We'll bring you up to date on what's going on with the SEC team and offer details on when they plan to return to the hardwood this season.

In Canton, one of Culver-Stockton's volleyball standouts received a special honor earlier today from the Heart of America Athletic Conference. We'll have details on why Lady Wildcats outside hitter Madison McClain is in the spotlight today "On The Hill" in Canton, Missouri.





