WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dec. 1) South Shelby Cardinals Get Past The Paris Coyotes On The Road And Monroe City Travels To Jeff City And Pulls Out A Win In Overtime

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dec. 1) South Shelby Cardinals Get Past The Paris Coyotes On The Road And Monroe City Travels To Jeff City And Pulls Out A Win In OvertimeUpdated
High School Basketball (Tuesday)
South Shelby 39
Paris 36
Monroe City 61
Jefferson City 58 (Overtime)
Community R-6 57
Marion County 25
Hannibal 58
St. Louis Knights 38
Scotland County 56
Milan 79
Iowa H.S. Basketball
Central Lee 70
Van Buren 25
Holy Trinity Catholic 71
WACO 48
High School Basketball (Girls)
Iowa
Central Lee 39
Van Buren 55
Holy Trinity Catholic 41
WACO 39
MSHSAA
Community-R6 47
Marion County 40
Scotland County 58
Brookfield 20
South Shelby 61
Paris 20