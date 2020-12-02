Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dec. 1) South Shelby Cardinals Get Past The Paris Coyotes On The Road And Monroe City Travels To Jeff City And Pulls Out A Win In Overtime

High School Basketball (Tuesday)

South Shelby 39

Paris 36

Monroe City 61

Jefferson City 58 (Overtime)

Community R-6 57

Marion County 25

Hannibal 58

St. Louis Knights 38

Scotland County 56

Milan 79

Iowa H.S. Basketball

Central Lee 70

Van Buren 25

Holy Trinity Catholic 71

WACO 48

High School Basketball (Girls)

Iowa

Central Lee 39

Van Buren 55

Holy Trinity Catholic 41

WACO 39

MSHSAA

Community-R6 47

Marion County 40

Scotland County 58

Brookfield 20

South Shelby 61

Paris 20

