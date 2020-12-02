White Sox decline to offer contracts to RF Mazara, LHP Rodón

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have declined to offer 2021 contracts to right fielder Nomar Mazara and pitcher Carlos Rodón, sending the pair into free agency. The White Sox also announced they had reached a one-year deal with reliever Jace Fry worth $862,500. The 27-year-old Fry went 0-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 18 appearances with the team during the pandemic-shortened season. Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. Mazara was acquired in a trade with Texas in December 2019 for minor league outfielder Steele Walker.