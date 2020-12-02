Who, when and how? A look at the UK’s vaccination rollout

LONDON (AP) — British regulators have become the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech for emergency use. Because trials of the vaccine have shown that it has 95% efficacy, there is acute interest in how the U.K. plans to implement its biggest immunization program in decades. The U.K. has put in orders for 40 million doses, or enough to inoculate 20 million people since each person gets two doses of the vaccine 21 days apart. The U.K. only plans to immunize people over age 16, so it will have to find other vaccines for all 53 million or so people who are eligible for shots.