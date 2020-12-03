As some pandemic aid ends, what’s next for hurting Americans

It’s been a tough year and 2021 could get off to a rough start too as multiple pandemic- related programs and protections for millions of Americans come to an end. Expanded unemployment benefits, federal eviction protections and a pause in student loan payments all cease at the end of this year. Meanwhile, the pandemic shows no signs of abating. And while both sides of Congress have shown interest a new relief package, they’ve been unable to reach an agreement. Americans should prepare now for a major shift in their financial well-being that has many experts concerned.