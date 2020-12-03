Asian shares advance on optimism over vaccines, stimulus

Shares are mostly higher in Asia, helped by progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the U.S. economy. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 inched up less than 0.1% to its highest close in more than 29 years. Shares also rose in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. Overnight, stocks shook off early losses and managed to log gains on Wall Street despite weakness in technology companies’ shares. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday after trading lower for much of the day. The Nasdaq fell slightly and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%. Treasury yields rose, while crude oil prices fell back.