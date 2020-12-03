Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Will Get The Start Once Again This Weekend As Chicago Takes On The Detroit Lions On The NFL Gridiron This Sunday

Mitchell Trubisky's return to Chicago's starting lineup was a primetime flop. That won't stop him from getting at least one more opportunity.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy says Trubisky will make his second straight start at quarterback when Chicago plays host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a matchup of struggling teams.

Trubisky's return to the lineup last week at Green Bay didn't go as planned. He committed three turnovers in his first start since he was benched in Week 3 as the Bears got pounded 41-25 in their fifth straight loss.