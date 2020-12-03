Blessing expands drive thru COVID testing to new location

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Blessing Physician Services is adding a new drive-thru healthcare service location in Quincy that is set to open in a few weeks.

It will be at the old Sears automotive services at 34th and Broadway.



Blessing Physician Services, Dr. Joseph Lane says they will replace their 28th and Chestnut Flu-Like Illness Screening Center with this Blessing Express Clinic.

He says it will feature four drive-thru lanes and three traditional examination rooms for care that cannot be done in a drive-thru.

"As we end up going into the old Sears building, were looking for more of a long standing facility to be able to provide services like we've been doing at 28th street for the pandemic," Lane explained.

He says Blessing Express Clinic will see patients for upper respiratory issues and COVID-19 testing in January and look to offer more services in like minor acute illnesses in February.

"In response to the pandemic, we were doing more of a screening and within a few days we realized that screening was probably not what we needed to be doing as much as we needed to be actually seeing screening and treating the patients that we were seeing," Lane added.



Lane says the Blessing Express Clinic is expected to open January 4th.



He says the hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.