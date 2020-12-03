Chiefs keep things fun with Mahomes’ playground plays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the second time this season, the Chiefs used a play dreamed up by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay. It didn’t work perfectly with Travis Kelce’s pass back to Mahomes getting batted down in the end zone, but it still may have served a purpose. Because in a stressful season made even more trying by the looming specter of COVID-19, the Chiefs have found a way to keep things light-hearted and fun.