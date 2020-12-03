Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government space agency says the country’s lunar probe has lifted off from the moon with a cargo of lunar samples on the first stage of its return to Earth. Chang’e 5 is the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon and the first to lift off from it again. The spacecraft touched down on the moon on Tuesday on a mission to bring lunar rocks back to Earth for the first time since a Russian spacecraft did so in 1976. It left a free-standing Chinese flag on the moon after its ascender module lifted off to connect with its return vehicle.