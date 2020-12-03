Coroner: Man, 2 children died in southern Illinois fire

ZEIGLER, Ill. (AP) — A coroner says a southern Illinois house fire killed a man and his two children. Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler tells WSIL-TV that the fire Monday killed 23-year-old Travis R. Craig, 3-year-old Talen E. Craig and 1-year-old Legan R. Craig. The cause of the deaths remains under investigation. Callers reporting the blaze Monday afternoon in the city of Zeigler originally reported the home was fully engulfed with multiple people still trapped inside. Authorities say firefighters and police officers were unable to enter the home to rescue people inside.