“Fighting Illini” Lose Their Top 10 Battle On The College Hardwood Against The Baylor Bears In Indianapolis

Adam Flagler scored 18 points and was one of four players in double figures for No. 2 Baylor, which pulled away to beat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.

Baylor won for the first time this season with coach Scott Drew on the sideline. He missed the previous two games after a positive COVID-19 test, but watched his team swing the game with its trademark defense in the second half.

Fighting Illini (SOPH) guard Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and Giorgi Beshanishvili chipped in with 15. Prized Illinois freshman Adam Miller was held to just 4 points and 2 rebounds by the Ducks.