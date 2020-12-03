Illinois COVID-19 deaths remain at near-record levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials reported 10,959 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness Thursday and a second consecutive day of record-high deaths.The 192 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, matched the toll from May 13, at the height of the initial wave of the disease in Illinois.That total is second only to the 238 reported Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported this week was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.Illinois has now suffered 12,830 deaths among 759,562 coronavirus infections.