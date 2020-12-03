Illinois losing manufacturing jobs

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - According to Smartest Dollar analysis of Census data, Illinois has lost one third of it's manufacturing jobs since 1999.

That's significantly more than the national rate at one in four.

Officials with the John Wood Community College workforce development program said state-wide there are fewer manufacturing jobs each year in part because of higher state taxes.

But officials believe west-central Illinois does not follow this trend.

“We meet with our manufacturing advisory committee on a regular basis and we’re hearing nothing but positive job growth in the area, especially in areas like welding, industrial maintenance, machine operators.”

Dave Hetzler, JWCC interim dean of workforce development

Hetzler said there are some factors that help Illinois manufacturers, like strong infrastructure and an educated workforce.

“We feel like we’re putting out good students with a good education with the machining, maintenance, welding careers that are needed out there and that’s pretty strong throughout the state.”

The college added that they continue to develop and work on new training opportunities to improve skilled workers positions that need to be filled.

Here's more information on the struggles that manufacturing companies face when they are thinking about starting in Illinois.

Illinois Manufacturers’ Association President Mark Denzler said the state has unfair advantages when it comes to shipping and manpower and many companies are hesitant to set roots in Illinois due to what he calls business-hostile policies set by the government.



He said businesses overlook Illinois because its a right-to-work state. He says that doesn't allow union membership to be a requirement of employment in private sector jobs. A common union criticism of right-to-work laws is that it’s “the right to work for less.”



The area with the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs remains in Michigan.