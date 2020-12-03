Iowa State Cyclones Preparing To Face West Virginia This Weekend In A Big 12 Conference Showdown Set For Jack Trice Stadium In Ames

No. 12 Iowa State can ensure a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a home win over West Virginia. The Cyclones are home against West Virginia on Saturday.

ISU is also in the title game if No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 19 Oklahoma State or Kansas State lose. Iowa State has never played in any conference title game.

Five-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is more than a three-touchdown favorite at home against Baylor. Oklahoma State plays at TCU, which has won three of its last four games.

West Virginia's final two regular-season games are against the Cyclones and the Sooners.