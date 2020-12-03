Jenna Lyons puts ‘real’ back into reality TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons took the brand from a floundering preppie catalog to a more upscale but accessible style hub. Now she’s reinvented herself as a style guru and reality TV star. Her new HBO Max show, “Stylish with Jenna Lyons,” launches this week, featuring her new businesses that bring her design acumen to home, fashion and beauty projects. It’s part documentary, part competition as she auditions a group of young style acolytes vying for a spot on her team. Lyons’ brand is authenticity so her show leaves in awkward moments and features candid interviews.