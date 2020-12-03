Man, 59, charged in eastern Missouri woman’s 1986 death

UNION, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1986 death of an eastern Missouri woman. Kenneth Avery Jr., of Villa Ridge, was charged Tuesday in the July 1986 death of Kristen Edwards, whose nude body was found in rural Franklin County. The Washington Missourian reported court documents say an eyewitness told investigators Avery killed Edwards in a cabin near Leslie. Avery is being held on $500,000 cash only bond. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Thursday Avery’s arrest was the first case involving a new cold case unit that he has formed.