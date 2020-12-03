Nagy not throwing in towel as struggling Bears face Lions

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears coach Matt Nagy was an assistant on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City five years ago when the Chiefs answered a big slump with a massive turnaround catapulting them to the playoffs. He is hoping for something similar in his third season with Chicago. The Bears look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Lions in a matchup between struggling teams on Sunday. Chicago (5-6) is on its worst skid since it dropped five in a row in 2017 — former coach John Fox’s final season. Detroit (4-7) cleaned house last week, firing general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia following a 41-25 Thanksgiving loss to Houston.