New phallus sculpture appears in Bavarian mountains

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa reports that just days after a large phallus sculpture mysteriously disappeared from a Bavarian mountainside, a similar wooden carving has appeared in its place. The saga began several years ago, when a 7-foot tall sculpture appeared on the 5,702-foot high Gruenten mountain in southern Germany. It quickly became a selfie magnet for hikers and even featured on Google Maps, where it was described as a “cultural monument.” Several weeks ago, the sculpture toppled over, only to be erected again. Last weekend it vanished entirely. Even as local police probed the disappearance, a new, slightly larger carving of male genitalia had appeared at the site Thursday.