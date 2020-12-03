No. 2 Baylor uses stout defense to get past No. 5 Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 18 points and was one of four players in double figures for No. 2 Baylor, which pulled away late Wednesday night to beat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in the Jimmy V Classic. Baylor won for the first time this season with coach Scott Drew on the sideline. He missed the previous two games after a positive COVID-19 test, but watched his team swing the game with its trademark defense in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and Giorgi Beshanishvili added 15 for Illinois.