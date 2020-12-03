No. 24 Iowa looking for a road win against surging Illinois

The Hawkeyes are playing their best football of the year and need a solid win over Illinois to maintain their Top 25 status and remain in the hunt for a conference title, although COVID-19 cancellations have muddied those waters lately. With an upset, Illinois can continue to gain momentum after a rough start. During their 41-23 win against Nebraska two weeks ago, the Illini ran for 302 yards on 52 carries. Illinois was idle last Saturday after its home game against No. 2 Ohio State was canceled due to a Buckeyes’ COVID-19 outbreak.