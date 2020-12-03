Oberweis seeks discovery recount in Illinois’ 14th District

CHICAGO (AP) — Republican businessman Jim Oberweis is seeking a discovery recount in the seven counties that make up Illinois’ 14th Congressional District. Incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is the projected winner of the contest to represent the district that is located west of the metro Chicago area and extends north to the Wisconsin state line. In a Thursday statement, Oberweis says his campaign has filed for a discovery recount in DuPage County and will be filing paperwork in the other counties. The tabulation of votes has Oberweis trailing Underwood by 5,356 votes, with more than 400,000 votes cast. Illinois election law allows parties in a closely contested race to seek a discovery recount to determine if the outcome might change with a full recount.