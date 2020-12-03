Skip to Content

Police: 1 fatally shot in northwestern Missouri’s Claycomo

7:06 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say one person has been shot to death in the small town of Claycomo. Police say officers were called to a rural residential area near Interstate 435 around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting and found a person fatally shot. Police have not released the victim’s name. Police say they are searching for a man in his late teens or early 20s who is also wanted for auto theft related to the shooting. No arrests had been announced by Thursday morning.

Associated Press

