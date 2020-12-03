Pritzker: First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive by mid-December

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is still expected to receive 109,000 dosages of the vaccine in the state's first shipment. During his daily press briefing on Thursday, the governor said the state is expected to receive that shipment between Dec. 13- Dec. 19.



Dr. Ngozi Ezike said despite the vaccine arriving as soon as 10 days, the state is still waiting to learn more about it from the federal government.



Dr. Ezike added that the first group of people to receive the virus will be hospital-related workers and long-term care residents, which the state has previously said.



Gov. Pritzker said the initial dosages the state receives won't be enough to cover all of the hospital-related staff and long-term care facility residents. The governor also said the state still is working to make sure that people in congregate facilities, like prisons, get vaccinated, but are still waiting on more guidance from the federal government.



Also on Thursday, Gov. Pritzker urged residents to donate blood as many blood donation centers in the state are low on supply.



Both Dr. Ezike and Gov. Pritzker continued to echo that actions by Illinoisans will make a difference.

"Our path forward starts today with what we choose to do and our actions for today," said Dr. Ezike.

