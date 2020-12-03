Quincy Bay project begins focusing on restoring habitats

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Bay Restoration project pushes forward in efforts to bring habitats back to the bay.

Jimmie Schoch works at J&J Marina but is also a fisherman. He said he and fellow fisherman have come across the same issues with the bay.

"With the shallow waters and the silt and sediment coming in, there is no longer any room for any hatchery to take place. For the fish to be able to have a habitat to live in, and structures to thrive after that, Schoch said.

Mike Klingner is the secretary of the Quincy Bay Area Restoration Enhancement Association.

He said the first step is all about habitat.

"We won't be able to dredge out the entire bay were going to be able to dredge out the key areas for habitat. And that's what they're kind of planning right now. Where's the best place, how can the fish get there, where are the deep areas that we can expiate out," Klingner said.

Schoch said hopefully these first steps will help fishermen in the long run.

"With a deeper and flowing bay then you know your able to the fish will hopefully grow and come back and be viable both commercial fishing and recreational fishing," Schoch said.

Klingner said as the project progresses, they will see core boats on the water.

"So if you do see that just let them do their work, do their sampling. but they are always interested in seeing and talking to the local fisherman. and seeing how we can improve the habitat for the bay," Klingner said.