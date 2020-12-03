Quincy’s free rapid COVID-19 testing site to remain open

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced on Thursday that the COVID-19 rapid drive-thru testing site in Quincy will remain operational until further notice.

The site located in the old ShopKo parking lot at 3200 Broadway will

Health officials also reported beginning on December 7, the testing site hours will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is currently being offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials said Individuals wishing to be tested should enter the parking lot off of 33rd Street.

This test is free and available for anyone who lives, works in or visits Adams County. Individuals will be contacted with results the same day they are tested.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form ahead of time to save time in line. The form can be found below. If you are unable print the form, you can also fill one out at the testing site.

Participants can expect the results via a phone call in about an hour.

The testing site which opened on November 16 has expanded hours a couple of times since opening.

On Tuesday health officials said the site had tested nearly 13,000 people with about 1,400 positive cases in the last three weeks.

Health officials have urged everyone to get tested stating that there are asymptomatic individuals in the community and they need to be identified and quarantined.

Those wishing to be tested can download the in-take form here.

