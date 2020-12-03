Rapper Casanova surrenders in federal racketeering case

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City rapper Casanova has surrendered to law enforcement following his indictment in a gang-related racketeering case. Federal authorities said Thursday the rapper whose legal name is Caswell Senior turned himself in on charges of firearms possession, drug distribution and racketeering. He was charged in the indictment of 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. Authorities say it operated in New York City and other parts of New York state. The gang is charged with crimes including the killing in September of a 15-year-old in Poughkeepsie. Casanova is not charged with killing the child. Emails were sent to the rapper’s representative seeking comment.