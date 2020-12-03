Deputies: Reckless driving leads to crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, IL (WGEM) -- A southern Illinois man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Liberty, Illinois on Thursday morning.

Adams County Deputies responded to a reckless driver complaint on Hwy 104 around 12:24 a.m.

The complaint was a silver GMC Truck was traveling eastbound lane at a high rate of speed and was driving in the wrong lane at times.

Deputies said in a crash report that the silver GMC Truck left the roadway at the intersection of Hwy 104 and E. 1900th Ave, struck a stop sign and over turned several times.

The driver was identified as Jeffry Faust, 50, of Glen Carbon, Illinois. Deputies say he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was ticketed for illegal lane use and DUI, pending lab results.