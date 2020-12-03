Retired Chicago firefighter shot dead in carjacking attempt

CHICAGO (AP) — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant was killed when he exchanged gunfire with carjackers as he walked to his vehicle from a popcorn shop. Chicago police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott says Dwain P. Williams was confronted Thursday afternoon by four carjackers who got out of a dark sedan and was shot once in the abdomen during an “exchange of gunfire.” It was not known if any of the four attackers were hit. The 65-year-old Williams was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says an autopsy was scheduled for Friday. No arrests have been reported.