Senate Democrats support Harmon for new term as President

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) will continue to lead the chamber next year.

Illinois Senate Democrats caucused virtually Thursday to discuss the upcoming session and hold their leadership election.

"I am honored and humbled to have the support of my colleagues to serve as president of the Illinois Senate," Harmon said. "We have a fantastically talented collection of Senate Democrats who are ready to make their mark, solve problems and lead Illinois through an upcoming year that will be filled with both challenges and accomplishments."

The caucus will have 41 Democrats for the 102nd General Assembly. Members should officially elect Harmon when the session begins on January 13. Democrats elected Harmon to finish former Senate President John Cullerton's term last January.

While the COVID-19 pandemic cut the majority of the spring session, Harmon successfully moved meetings online. The Senate started to hold virtual hearings after approving special rules for virtual work during the May special session. Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) led months of hearings focused on Legislative Black Caucus proposals to address systemic racism in Illinois.

Leaders canceled the fall veto session due to COVID-19 concerns. However, Democrats will continue their push for Black Caucus ideals in 2021.

Senate Republicans previously selected Sen. Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) to lead their caucus. McConchie will replace Sen. Bill Brady (R-Bloomington) who plans to continue his term as a sitting member of the chamber.