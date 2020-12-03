Shots fired in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 5th and Chestnut on Thursday and discovered several shell casings.

Neighbors near the Cherry Street Development said they heard guns shots and around 3 p.m..

David Dees, who lives across the street from the scene, said, "I was sitting in my house on the phone and I heard about at least 10 or 12 maybe more gunshots. I didn't seen no vehicle or nobody, but I heard the shots."

Other neighbors said they saw people running away from the scene and a gunman shooting in their direction.

Quincy Police officers and Adams County deputies were called to the scene and began combing the Cherry Street Development lot using police dogs and placing evidence markers.

Police said they had not been made aware of any victims.

No further information was immediately available.