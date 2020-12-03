Spanish parliament approves left-wing govt’s 2021 budget

MADRID (AP) — The lower house of Spain’s parliament has approved a proposed 2021 budget in what was seen as a vote of confidence in the left-wing coalition government’s plans for increased spending on infrastructure, education, employment and health. A majority of 188 lawmakers in the 350-seat chamber voted to pass the budget plan. Representatives from the main conservative and right-wing parties voted against it. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had to rely on support from myriad small and regional nationalist parties to get the spending plan through but Thursday’s vote was one of the biggest shows of support for Sánchez since he first took office in mid-2018.