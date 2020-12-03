Springfield police: Man killed inside vacant business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a man found dead inside a vacant business earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. Police say in a news release that officers were called around 8 a.m. Monday to a vacant business along East Seminole by someone reporting a death. Arriving officers found the body of 48-year-old Johnny Pendergrast, of Kansas City, inside. Police determined Pedergrast had been assaulted. No arrests have been reported in the case, and police asked anyone with information on the death to contact Crime Stoppers. Police say the death marked Springfield’s 25th homicide this year.