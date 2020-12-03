St. Louis officer shot while responding to disturbance call

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis police officer was shot in the neck while responding to a report of a disturbance. Chief John Hayden told reporters told that officers saw a muzzle flash soon after they arrived about 12:20 a.m. Thursday and the officer was hit with what appeared to be a “projectile” from a shotgun. The chief says the 32-year-old officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. No one was immediately taken into custody following the shooting, which occurred in the city’s Near North Riverfront neighborhood.