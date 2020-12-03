State police significantly reduce DNA backlog, but job is far from over

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois State Police say they have cut their backlog of DNA tests by 48% since March 1, 2019.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly virtually participated in Thursday's Senate Public Health hearing with experts from his forensics unit. Kelly says his team moved Illinois in the right direction following years of negative trends for forensic units across the country.

The Pritzker administration prioritized reducing the backlog to bring victims of violence and their loved ones closer to justice. Kelly noted the backlog had nearly 9,300 pending assignments in March 2019. ISP forensic scientists helped bring that number down to 4,857 tests. However, he emphasized ISP won't be satisfied until every victim can trust the cause of justice isn't delayed by forensics.

"We're clearly, by any measure, moving forward," Kelly explained. "But, these efforts must be sustained and we must continue to support them. We can't stop at this point, we have to keep going."

He emphasized the DNA team completed 22% more assignments per month this year than they did in 2019. ISP used new robotics, Rapid DNA, and hired more forensic scientists to help cut the backlog.

Planning for a new commission

Gov. JB Pritzker's forensic science task force continued to meet throughout the pandemic. Kelly said several of their ideas could keep the momentum of cutting down the backlog. However, the director hopes state lawmakers can pass a proposal to create a full-time commission to address forensics. Kelly explained eight or nine states already have similar commissions. Still, he feels Pritzker's task force could work as a model for it.

"We build a consensus among the various stakeholders, whether it's prosecutors, law enforcement, the scientists, people that are involved in the procurement process, people involved in the legislative and statutory process. We'd come to you on a regular basis with recommendations to keep the progress moving forward," Kelly explained.

In the meantime, he hopes to work with the Legislative Affairs Department to draft a bill before the next General Assembly convenes in January.

Sexual assault kit backlog

Meanwhile, Kelly noted pending sexual assault kits older than a year dropped from over 1,3000 in January to 186 now.

The forensics unit unveiled a sexual assault kit tracking system in September to help survivors follow their evidence in real-time. "Checkpoint" tracks the kits from the initial collection in hospitals to turnover with law enforcement, through submission for lab testing, until its final destination with prosecutors.

Carrie Ward, Executive Director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, called the Checkpoint system a major step forward.

"Victims and victim advocates can have real-time knowledge of where the kit is in the system," Ward said. "This should help ensure accountability by those who are handling the kits, as it enables the system to pinpoint whatever logjams exist."

Ward emphasized prompt data analysis reduces the time victims spend in limbo waiting for results. She hopes this continued effort leads to more arrests of perpetrators and justice for survivors.

"We're also glad to see the addition of more forensic scientists on the staff at the labs and continue to support an ultimate staffing pattern that matches the identified needs," Ward said.