Sunny For Some, Some Clouds For Others

Temperatures this Thursday morning are a little more seasonably for this time of year. We are starting off in the 20s to near 30. Winds are pretty light, but that's still making it feel colder than it really is for some locations. So some are seeing wind chill values are in the teens. The northern tier of the Tri-States is waking up to clear skies, while south of Quincy there is more cloud cover. This is due to a low pressure system to out south that is very slowly roaming eastward. This will be the pattern we see through the whole day. Radar is also indicating a rain/snow mix or some light snow showers in the southern tier as well early in the morning. However, the air is so dry that is most likely not making it to the ground. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s. Overnight, we'll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, we may see some localized fog or some low stratus clouds. Those will then clear out pretty quickly leading to some nice sunshine for the rest of the day on Friday. Daytime highs on Friday will again be in the mid 40s.

Saturday is going to slightly cooler, with highs in the low 40s. However, it will be a nice day with sunny skies. Another great day to put up any outdoor Christmas decoration if you haven't done so yet.