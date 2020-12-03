Survey to privatize Art Keller Marina closes Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Park Board's survey on Art Keller Marina is nearly done, after more than 100 renters filled it out.

The survey asked about privatizing the marina due to declining usage , and revenue, over the past ten years.

If it goes private, the marina will still be a quincy park district property.

But someone else would come in, and run the day-to-day operations, maintenance, and upkeep.

Quincy Park Board President John Frankenhoff said the survey results are coming together.

“We’re nearing the end of the survey period and so far we’ve got a fair amount of results. But, most importantly nearly all of the renters that are currently using the marina have submitted their survey. So we’re very grateful and pleased with that. And then we have a handful of non-renters complete the survey and that’s great," Frankenhoff said.

Frankenhoff said they will go through results next week.

“Those results will be presented and given be made available to the board next week. we’ll have a chance to review that prior to our meeting on Wednesday. And when we meet as a group Wednesday evening we’ll go through that to some degree and kind of get a feel and make sure we’re on the right course," Frankenhoff said.

To find out more about privatization go to https://www.quincyparkdistrict.com/