Teen charged in fatal beating, burning of Chicago man

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say a 15-year-old boy suspected of beating to death a 74-year-old man with a baseball bat and then setting his body on fire has been arrested. Police say the boy was taken into custody on Wednesday night and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. The boy’s name has not been released because of his age. Police say he is one of two suspects in the slaying of Earl Miller, whose beaten and burned body was found near a home on the city’s far South Side in September. The other suspect has not been arrested.