Thousands rally in Moldova in support of pro-EU president

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied outside Moldova’s parliament building as lawmakers loyal to the outgoing pro-Russian president voted to strip his pro-Western successor of a key power. The move to prevent the former Soviet republic’s president from having control of the powerful state security was put forward by the ruling Socialists. It was approved by 51 votes in favor in the 101-seat parliament. Scuffles erupted at one point between pro-government and the opposition lawmakers after the Socialist-dominated majority also passed the next year’s budget without a debate. The narrow vote reflects deep political divisions between the pro-Russian and pro-Western camps in one of the poorest nations in Europe.