Thursday’s Scores

11:22 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair, Neb. 64, Harlan 60

Jesup 76, Oelwein 56

Johnson-Brock, Neb. 56, Sidney 44

Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Woodward-Granger 43

Mason City 53, New Hampton 49

South Hamilton, Jewell 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 51

Spencer 59, Harris-Lake Park 35

Spirit Lake 79, MOC-Floyd Valley 66

Stanton 65, Riverside, Oakland 58

Storm Lake 59, Denison-Schleswig 46

Treynor 64, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50

Twin Cedars, Bussey 49, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 32

West Harrison, Mondamin 69, West Monona 60

Winterset 40, Creston 24

Woodbine 61, Missouri Valley 21

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Hinton 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crestwood, Cresco vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 56, Murray 39

Denison-Schleswig 59, Storm Lake 27

East Marshall, LeGrand 50, Colfax-Mingo 42

Iowa Falls-Alden 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 22

MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Spirit Lake 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward-Granger 33

Montezuma 59, PCM, Monroe 38

North Fayette Valley 49, Crestwood, Cresco 36

Sidney 44, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 36

Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 39

Spencer 79, Harris-Lake Park 5

Stanton 64, Riverside, Oakland 20

Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Oelwein 20

Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 10

Vinton-Shellsburg 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 39

West Monona 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Woodbine 53, Missouri Valley 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waukon vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

